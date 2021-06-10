-
Brian Stuard shoots 2-over 73 in round one of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 10, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Brian Stuard hit 14 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Stuard finished his round tied for 63rd at 2 over; Doc Redman is in 1st at 6 under; Tain Lee and Dustin Johnson are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Vaughn Taylor, Jhonattan Vegas, Will Gordon, and Danny Lee are tied for 4th at 4 under.
On his tee stroke on the 490-yard par-4 11th, Stuard went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the native area leading to his bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a one-putt to finish the hole. This moved Stuard to 1 over for the round.
Stuard got a bogey on the 475-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Stuard to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Stuard's 148 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stuard to 1 over for the round.
On the 645-yard par-5 fourth hole, Stuard reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stuard to even-par for the round.
On the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Stuard hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Stuard at 1 over for the round.
At the 540-yard par-4 eighth, Stuard got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Stuard to 2 over for the round.
