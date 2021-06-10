Brian Gay hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Gay finished his day tied for 75th at 1 over; Wes Roach is in 1st at 7 under; Erik van Rooyen, Chesson Hadley, Dustin Johnson, and Doc Redman are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Jhonattan Vegas is in 6th at 5 under.

After a 286 yard drive on the 595-yard par-5 second, Gay chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Gay to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 360-yard par-4 third hole, Gay had a 130 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gay to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 170-yard par-3 green fifth, Gay suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 under for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 520-yard par-4 sixth, Gay went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the native area leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Gay to even for the round.

At the 205-yard par-3 10th, Gay hit a tee shot 183 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gay to even-par for the round.

After hitting his third shot into the native area, Gay hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 13th. This moved Gay to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 230-yard par-3 14th, Gay missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Gay to 1 over for the round.

Gay hit his tee shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 15th. This moved Gay to even for the round.

On the 445-yard par-4 18th, Gay had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gay to 1 over for the round.