Brendon de Jonge shoots 4-over 75 in round one of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 10, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Brendon de Jonge hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. De Jonge finished his day tied for 125th at 4 over; Wes Roach is in 1st at 7 under; Erik van Rooyen, Chesson Hadley, Dustin Johnson, and Doc Redman are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Jhonattan Vegas is in 6th at 5 under.
At the 170-yard par-3 fifth, de Jonge hit a tee shot 168 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved de Jonge to 1 under for the round.
De Jonge got a bogey on the 540-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving de Jonge to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 580-yard par-5 12th hole, de Jonge hit an approach shot from 72 yards to 7 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved de Jonge to 1 under for the round.
De Jonge tee shot went 234 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing de Jonge to 1 over for the round.
On his tee stroke on the 360-yard par-4 15th, de Jonge went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the native area leading to his bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a one-putt to finish the hole. This moved de Jonge to 2 over for the round.
On his tee stroke on the 435-yard par-4 16th, de Jonge went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the native area leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved de Jonge to 3 over for the round.
At the 475-yard par-4 17th, de Jonge got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved de Jonge to 4 over for the round.
