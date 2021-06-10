In his first round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Brant Peaper hit 6 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Peaper finished his round tied for 140th at 7 over; Dustin Johnson and Doc Redman are tied for 1st at 6 under; Jhonattan Vegas is in 3rd at 5 under; and Patrick Rodgers, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Vaughn Taylor, Tain Lee, and Danny Lee are tied for 4th at 4 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Peaper hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 435-yard par-4 first. This moved Peaper to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his second shot into native area, Peaper hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 second. This moved Peaper to even-par for the round.

On the 360-yard par-4 third hole, Peaper reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Peaper to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Peaper hit his next to the left side of the fairway. He hit his third shot to the green and had a three-putt for a bogey on the par-5 fourth. This moved Peaper to even for the round.

On the 170-yard par-3 fifth, Peaper's tee shot went 179 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Peaper tee shot went 164 yards to the fairway, his second shot was a drop, his third shot went 32 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he 1 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

At the 540-yard par-4 eighth, Peaper got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Peaper to 4 over for the round.

Peaper got a bogey on the 510-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Peaper to 5 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Peaper hit his next to the right side of the fairway. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 12th. This moved Peaper to 6 over for the round.

On the 475-yard par-4 17th, Peaper had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Peaper to 7 over for the round.