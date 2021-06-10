-
Brandt Snedeker shoots 1-over 72 in round one of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 10, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Brandt Snedeker's nice fairway bunker shot yields birdie at the Palmetto Championship
In the opening round of the 2021 Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Brandt Snedeker hits a 143-yard fairway bunker approach to 9 feet, setting up a birdie on the par-4 16th hole.
In his first round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Brandt Snedeker hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Snedeker finished his round tied for 46th at 1 over; Dustin Johnson and Doc Redman are tied for 1st at 6 under; Tain Lee and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 3rd at 5 under; and Will Gordon, Vaughn Taylor, Patrick Rodgers, and Danny Lee are tied for 5th at 4 under.
At the 435-yard par-4 16th, after his drive went to the native area Snedeker stuck his next shot close and carded a birdie. This moved Snedeker to 1 under for the round.
Snedeker got a bogey on the 445-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Snedeker to even-par for the round.
After a 301 yard drive on the 510-yard par-4 ninth, Snedeker chipped his fourth shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Snedeker to 1 over for the round.
