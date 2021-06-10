  • Brandt Snedeker shoots 1-over 72 in round one of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree

  • In the opening round of the 2021 Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Brandt Snedeker hits a 143-yard fairway bunker approach to 9 feet, setting up a birdie on the par-4 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Brandt Snedeker's nice fairway bunker shot yields birdie at the Palmetto Championship

    In the opening round of the 2021 Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Brandt Snedeker hits a 143-yard fairway bunker approach to 9 feet, setting up a birdie on the par-4 16th hole.