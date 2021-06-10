-
Bo Van Pelt shoots 2-under 69 in round one of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 10, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Bo Van Pelt hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Van Pelt finished his round tied for 11th at 2 under; Doc Redman is in 1st at 6 under; Dustin Johnson and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Tain Lee is in 4th at 4 under.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Van Pelt hit his next to the right side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 second. This moved Van Pelt to 1 under for the round.
At the 170-yard par-3 fifth, Van Pelt hit a tee shot 175 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Van Pelt to 2 under for the round.
At the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Van Pelt hit a tee shot 188 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Van Pelt to 3 under for the round.
At the 540-yard par-4 eighth, Van Pelt got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Van Pelt to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 435-yard par-4 16th hole, Van Pelt had a 94 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Van Pelt to 3 under for the round.
On the 475-yard par-4 17th, Van Pelt had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Van Pelt to 2 under for the round.
