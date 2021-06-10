-
Bo Hoag shoots 4-over 75 in round one of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 10, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Bo Hoag hit 13 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Hoag finished his round tied for 70th at 4 over; Jhonattan Vegas and Doc Redman are tied for 1st at 6 under; Dustin Johnson is in 3rd at 5 under; and Tain Lee is in 4th at 4 under.
On the 645-yard par-5 fourth hole, Hoag reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 6 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 over for the round.
Hoag got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoag to 2 over for the round.
At the 475-yard par-4 17th, Hoag got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hoag to 3 over for the round.
At the 445-yard par-4 18th, Hoag got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hoag to 4 over for the round.
