-
-
Bill Haas shoots Even-par 71 in round one of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
-
June 10, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 10, 2021
Bill Haas hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, finishing at even for the tournament. Haas finished his round tied for 34th at even par; Doc Redman is in 1st at 6 under; Tain Lee and Dustin Johnson are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Vaughn Taylor, Jhonattan Vegas, and Danny Lee are tied for 4th at 4 under.
On the 595-yard par-5 second, Haas had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Haas to 1 under for the round.
At the 360-yard par-4 15th, Haas got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Haas to even for the round.
At the 475-yard par-4 17th, Haas got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Haas to 1 over for the round.
On the 445-yard par-4 18th hole, Haas reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Haas to even-par for the round.
-
-