Ben Taylor putts well but delivers a 1-over 72 first round in the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
-
June 10, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Ben Taylor hit 10 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Taylor finished his day tied for 75th at 1 over; Wes Roach is in 1st at 7 under; Erik van Rooyen, Chesson Hadley, Dustin Johnson, and Doc Redman are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Jhonattan Vegas is in 6th at 5 under.
Ben Taylor hit his tee shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 13th. This moved Ben Taylor to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Taylor's 144 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to even-par for the round.
After hitting his second shot into the native area, Taylor hit his next to the left side of the fairway. He hit his fifth shot to the green and had a one-putt for a bogey on the par-5 second. This moved Taylor to 1 over for the round.
On the 360-yard par-4 third hole, Taylor reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to even for the round.
Taylor got a bogey on the 540-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Taylor to 1 over for the round.
