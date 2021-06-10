In his first round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Ben Martin hit 10 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Martin finished his day tied for 93rd at 2 over; Wes Roach is in 1st at 7 under; Erik van Rooyen, Chesson Hadley, Dustin Johnson, and Doc Redman are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Jhonattan Vegas is in 6th at 5 under.

On his tee stroke on the 435-yard par-4 first, Martin went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the native area leading to his bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a one-putt to finish the hole. This moved Martin to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his second shot into native area, Martin hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 second. This moved Martin to even-par for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Martin hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 360-yard par-4 third. This moved Martin to 1 over for the round.

After a 258 yard drive on the 520-yard par-4 sixth, Martin chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Martin to 3 over for the round.

On the 540-yard par-4 eighth hole, Martin reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Martin to 2 over for the round.

On the 205-yard par-3 10th, Martin hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 4-feet taking a par. This left Martin to 2 over for the round.

On the 230-yard par-3 14th, Martin's tee shot went 209 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Martin's 102 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Martin to 2 over for the round.