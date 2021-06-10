-
Beau Hossler finishes with Even-par 71 in first round of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 10, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Beau Hossler hit 14 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Hossler finished his round tied for 32nd at even par; Jhonattan Vegas and Doc Redman are tied for 1st at 6 under; Dustin Johnson is in 3rd at 5 under; and Tain Lee is in 4th at 4 under.
On the 580-yard par-5 12th, Hossler reached the green in 2 and sunk a 48-foot putt for eagle. This put Hossler at 2 under for the round.
At the 465-yard par-4 13th, Hossler got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hossler to 1 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Hossler hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 360-yard par-4 15th. This moved Hossler to 1 over for the round.
Hossler got a bogey on the 475-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Hossler to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Hossler's 162 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hossler to 1 over for the round.
At the 170-yard par-3 fifth, Hossler hit a tee shot 169 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hossler to even-par for the round.
