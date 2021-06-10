-
Austin Cook comes back from a rocky start in round one of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 10, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Austin Cook hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Cook finished his round tied for 23rd at 1 under; Dustin Johnson, Jhonattan Vegas, and Doc Redman are tied for 1st at 6 under; Tain Lee is in 4th at 5 under; and Will Gordon, Vaughn Taylor, Patrick Rodgers, and Danny Lee are tied for 5th at 4 under.
After hitting his second shot into the native area, Austin Cook hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 13th. This moved Austin Cook to 1 over for the round.
On the 230-yard par-3 14th, Cook's tee shot went 188 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
On the 360-yard par-4 15th Cook hit his tee shot 335 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Cook to 1 over for the round.
After a 288 yard drive on the 595-yard par-5 second, Cook chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Cook to even for the round.
After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 fourth, Cook hit his 131 yard approach to 10 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Cook to 1 under for the round.
After hitting his second shot into the native area, Cook hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 510-yard par-4 ninth. This moved Cook to 1 under for the round.
