Arjun Atwal shoots 1-over 72 in round one of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 10, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Arjun Atwal hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Atwal finished his round tied for 41st at 1 over; Doc Redman is in 1st at 6 under; Dustin Johnson and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Tain Lee is in 4th at 4 under.
On the 205-yard par-3 10th, Atwal's tee shot went 175 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 490-yard par-4 11th, Atwal had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Atwal to 2 over for the round.
At the 230-yard par-3 14th, Atwal hit a tee shot 210 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Atwal to 1 over for the round.
Atwal got a bogey on the 475-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Atwal to 2 over for the round.
On the 445-yard par-4 18th, Atwal had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Atwal to 3 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 360-yard par-4 third hole, Atwal had a 112 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Atwal to 2 over for the round.
On the par-5 fourth, Atwal's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Atwal to 1 over for the round.
