Anirban Lahiri shoots 2-under 69 in round one of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 10, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Anirban Lahiri hit 11 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Lahiri finished his round tied for 30th at 2 under; Erik van Rooyen and Wes Roach are tied for 1st at 7 under; Chesson Hadley, Dustin Johnson, and Doc Redman are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Chris Baker, Harris English, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 6th at 5 under.
At the 595-yard par-5 second, Lahiri got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 5 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Lahiri to even-par for the round.
On the 360-yard par-4 third hole, Lahiri reached the green in 2 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lahiri to 1 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Lahiri hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 520-yard par-4 sixth. This moved Lahiri to even for the round.
On the par-4 13th, Lahiri's 135 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lahiri to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 18th hole, Lahiri chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Lahiri to 2 under for the round.
