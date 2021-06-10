-
Andrew Putnam finishes with Even-par 71 in first round of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Andrew Putnam hit 11 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Putnam finished his round tied for 54th at even par; Erik van Rooyen, Chesson Hadley, Wes Roach, Dustin Johnson, and Doc Redman are tied for 1st at 6 under; Jhonattan Vegas is in 6th at 5 under; and Chris Baker, Sam Ryder, Hank Lebioda, Roger Sloan, Nick Taylor, Vaughn Taylor, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Chez Reavie, Harris English, Tain Lee, Patrick Rodgers, and Danny Lee are tied for 7th at 4 under.
On the par-4 11th, Putnam's 182 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Putnam to 1 under for the round.
Putnam hit his second shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 17th. This moved Putnam to even-par for the round.
On his tee stroke on the 435-yard par-4 first, Putnam went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the native area leading to his bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a one-putt to finish the hole. This moved Putnam to 1 over for the round.
After a 268 yard drive on the 595-yard par-5 second, Putnam chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Putnam to even for the round.
