Andres Romero shoots 6-over 77 in round one of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 10, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Andres Romero hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Romero finished his round tied for 146th at 6 over; Dustin Johnson and Doc Redman are tied for 1st at 6 under; Jhonattan Vegas is in 3rd at 5 under; and Patrick Rodgers, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Tain Lee, Vaughn Taylor, and Danny Lee are tied for 4th at 4 under.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Romero hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 490-yard par-4 11th. This moved Romero to 1 over for the round.
On his second stroke on the 580-yard par-5 12th, Romero went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the native area. He hit his fourth at the green and had a two-putt to finish with a bogey. This moved Romero to 2 over for the round.
On the 230-yard par-3 14th, Romero's tee shot went 226 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Romero hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 15th. This moved Romero to 2 over for the round.
After hitting his second shot into the native area, Romero hit his next shot to the green and two putted for a bogey on par-5 fourth. This moved Romero to 3 over for the round.
On the 540-yard par-4 eighth, Romero had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Romero to 5 over for the round.
Romero got a bogey on the 510-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Romero to 6 over for the round.
