  • Alex Noren shoots Even-par 71 in round one of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree

  • In the opening round of the 2021 Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Alex Noren makes a 34-foot birdie putt at the par-3 10th hole.
    Highlights

    Alex Noren sinks 34-footer for birdie at Palmetto Championship

    In the opening round of the 2021 Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Alex Noren makes a 34-foot birdie putt at the par-3 10th hole.