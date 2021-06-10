-
Alex Noren shoots Even-par 71 in round one of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 10, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Alex Noren sinks 34-footer for birdie at Palmetto Championship
In the opening round of the 2021 Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Alex Noren makes a 34-foot birdie putt at the par-3 10th hole.
Alex Noren hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, finishing at even for the tournament. Noren finished his round tied for 53rd at even par; Erik van Rooyen, Chesson Hadley, Wes Roach, Dustin Johnson, and Doc Redman are tied for 1st at 6 under; Jhonattan Vegas is in 6th at 5 under; and Chris Baker, Sam Ryder, Hank Lebioda, Roger Sloan, Nick Taylor, Vaughn Taylor, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Chez Reavie, Harris English, Tain Lee, Patrick Rodgers, and Danny Lee are tied for 7th at 4 under.
On the 595-yard par-5 second hole, Noren reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Noren to 1 under for the round.
After hitting his third shot into the native area, Noren hit his next shot to the green and two putted for a bogey on par-5 fourth. This moved Noren to even for the round.
At the 540-yard par-4 eighth, Noren got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Noren to 1 over for the round.
Noren hit his tee at the green on the 205-yard par-3 10th, setting himself up for a long 34-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Noren to even-par for the round.
After a 332 yard drive on the 360-yard par-4 15th, Noren chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Noren to 1 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Noren hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 475-yard par-4 17th. This moved Noren to even for the round.
