Adam Schenk shoots 2-over 73 in round one of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 10, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Adam Schenk hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Schenk finished his round tied for 93rd at 2 over; Wes Roach is in 1st at 7 under; Chesson Hadley, Erik van Rooyen, Dustin Johnson, and Doc Redman are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Chris Baker and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 6th at 5 under.
At the 205-yard par-3 10th, Schenk hit a tee shot 185 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schenk to 1 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Schenk hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 465-yard par-4 13th. This moved Schenk to even for the round.
After a 259 yard drive on the 435-yard par-4 first, Schenk chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Schenk to 1 over for the round.
After a 294 yard drive on the 595-yard par-5 second, Schenk chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Schenk to even-par for the round.
Schenk hit his tee at the green on the 170-yard par-3 fifth, setting himself up for a long 33-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Schenk to 1 under for the round.
At the 520-yard par-4 sixth, Schenk's tee shot went 332 yards to the native area, his second shot went 210 yards to the native area, and his approach went 33 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved Schenk to even for the round.
On the 540-yard par-4 eighth, Schenk had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Schenk to 2 over for the round.
