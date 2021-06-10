-
Aaron Baddeley rebounds from poor front in first round of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 10, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Aaron Baddeley hit 11 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Baddeley finished his round tied for 27th at 1 under; Dustin Johnson and Doc Redman are tied for 1st at 6 under; Jhonattan Vegas is in 3rd at 5 under; and Patrick Rodgers, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Vaughn Taylor, Tain Lee, and Danny Lee are tied for 4th at 4 under.
At the 435-yard par-4 first, Aaron Baddeley reached the green in 2 and rolled a 42-foot putt for birdie. This put Aaron Baddeley at 1 under for the round.
After hitting his fourth shot into the native area, Baddeley hit his next shot to the green and one putted for a bogey on par-5 second. This moved Baddeley to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 third, Baddeley's 78 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Baddeley to 1 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Baddeley hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a two-putt double bogey on the 520-yard par-4 sixth. This moved Baddeley to 1 over for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Baddeley hit his next to the left side of the fairway. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 12th. This moved Baddeley to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 465-yard par-4 13th hole, Baddeley had a 139 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Baddeley to 1 over for the round.
On the 360-yard par-4 15th hole, Baddeley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Baddeley to even for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Baddeley's 133 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Baddeley to 1 under for the round.
