Zach Johnson shoots Even-par 71 in round four of the John Deere Classic
July 11, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Zach Johnson jars 21-footer for birdie at John Deere
In the final round of the 2021 John Deere Classic, Zach Johnson makes a 21-foot birdie putt at the par-4 14th hole.
Zach Johnson hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Johnson finished his round tied for 34th at 10 under; Lucas Glover is in 1st at 17 under; Adam Schenk is in 2nd at 16 under; and Sebastián Muñoz, Kevin Na, Hank Lebioda, Seamus Power, Ryan Moore, and Chez Reavie are tied for 3rd at 15 under.
At the 561-yard par-5 second, Johnson got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 8 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Johnson to even for the round.
On the 186-yard par-3 third, Johnson's tee shot went 185 yards to the right rough and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 454-yard par-4 fourth, Johnson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Johnson to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 433-yard par-4 fifth hole, Johnson had a 176 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Johnson to 1 over for the round.
At the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Johnson hit a tee shot 196 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Johnson to even-par for the round.
On the 361-yard par-4 14th hole, Johnson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Johnson to 1 under for the round.
After a 256 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 17th, Johnson chipped his fourth shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Johnson to even for the round.
