Willie Mack III shoots 2-over 73 in round four of the John Deere Classic
July 11, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Willie Mack III sticks approach to set up birdie at John Deere
In the third round of the 2021 John Deere Classic, Willie Mack III lands his 121-yard approach 4 feet from the cup, setting up a birdie at the par-4 13th hole.
In his final round at the John Deere Classic, Willie Mack III hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Mack III finished his round tied for 64th at 3 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 16 under; Brandon Hagy is in 2nd at 15 under; and Scott Brown, Kevin Na, Adam Long, Cameron Champ, and Ryan Moore are tied for 3rd at 14 under.
At the 395-yard par-4 first, Mack III got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Mack III to 1 over for the round.
On the 561-yard par-5 second, Mack III had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Mack III to even-par for the round.
Mack III got a bogey on the 454-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Mack III to 1 over for the round.
At the 503-yard par-4 ninth, Mack III got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Mack III to 3 over for the round.
After a 298 yard drive on the 596-yard par-5 10th, Mack III chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Mack III to 2 over for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Mack III hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 484-yard par-4 15th. This moved Mack III to 2 over for the round.
