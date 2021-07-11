  • Willie Mack III shoots 2-over 73 in round four of the John Deere Classic

  • In the third round of the 2021 John Deere Classic, Willie Mack III lands his 121-yard approach 4 feet from the cup, setting up a birdie at the par-4 13th hole.
    Highlights

    Willie Mack III sticks approach to set up birdie at John Deere

    In the third round of the 2021 John Deere Classic, Willie Mack III lands his 121-yard approach 4 feet from the cup, setting up a birdie at the par-4 13th hole.