Will Gordon shoots 2-under 69 in round four of the John Deere Classic
July 11, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Will Gordon makes birdie on No. 18 in Round 4 at John Deere
In the final round of the 2021 John Deere Classic, Will Gordon makes birdie on the par-4 18th hole.
Will Gordon hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 11 under for the tournament.
On the 395-yard par-4 first hole, Gordon reached the green in 2 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gordon to 1 under for the round.
On the 561-yard par-5 second, Gordon had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Gordon to 2 under for the round.
On the 454-yard par-4 fourth, Gordon had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gordon to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 433-yard par-4 fifth hole, Gordon had a 138 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gordon to 2 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the 226-yard par-3 seventh green, Gordon suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 2-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Gordon at 2 under for the round.
Gordon got a bogey on the 428-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gordon to 1 under for the round.
On the 361-yard par-4 14th hole, Gordon reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-inch putt for birdie. This moved Gordon to even for the round.
At the 158-yard par-3 16th, Gordon hit a tee shot 153 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gordon to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Gordon's 160 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gordon to 2 under for the round.
