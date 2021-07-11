-
Strong putting brings Wes Roach an even-par round four of the John Deere Classic
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 11, 2021
Highlights
Wes Roach dials in tee shot to set up birdie at John Deere
In the third round of the 2021 John Deere Classic, Wes Roach lands his 132-yard approach 3 feet from the cup, setting up a birdie at the par-3 3rd hole.
Wes Roach hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the John Deere Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet.
On the 561-yard par-5 second, Wes Roach had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Wes Roach to 1 under for the round.
On the 433-yard par-4 fifth, Roach had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Roach to even for the round.
