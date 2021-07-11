-
-
Vaughn Taylor finishes with Even-par 71 in final round of the John Deere Classic
-
July 11, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 11, 2021
-
Highlights
Vaughn Taylor nearly aces No. 16 at John Deere
In the final round of the 2021 John Deere Classic, Vaughn Taylor lands his 149-yard tee shot right next to the cup, setting up a tap-in birdie at the par-3 16th hole.
In his final round at the John Deere Classic, Vaughn Taylor hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Taylor finished his round tied for 34th at 10 under; Adam Schenk is in 1st at 17 under; Lucas Glover and Ryan Moore are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Seamus Power, Luke List, and Hank Lebioda are tied for 4th at 15 under.
On the 561-yard par-5 second, Taylor had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.
On the 186-yard par-3 third, Taylor's tee shot went 172 yards to the right rough and his chip went 27 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 fourth, Taylor's 176 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.
Taylor got a bogey on the 433-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Taylor to even for the round.
On the 367-yard par-4 sixth, Taylor had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Taylor to 1 over for the round.
Taylor got a bogey on the 432-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Taylor to 2 over for the round.
At the 158-yard par-3 16th, Taylor hit a tee shot 149 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to 1 over for the round.
After a 262 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 17th, Taylor chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to even-par for the round.
-
-