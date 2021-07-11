  • Tom Lewis finishes with Even-par 71 in final round of the John Deere Classic

  • In the final round of the 2021 John Deere Classic, Tom Lewis makes a 26-foot birdie putt at the par-3 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Tom Lewis jars 26-foot birdie putt at John Deere

    In the final round of the 2021 John Deere Classic, Tom Lewis makes a 26-foot birdie putt at the par-3 16th hole.