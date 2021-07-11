-
Tom Lewis finishes with Even-par 71 in final round of the John Deere Classic
July 11, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Tom Lewis jars 26-foot birdie putt at John Deere
In the final round of the 2021 John Deere Classic, Tom Lewis makes a 26-foot birdie putt at the par-3 16th hole.
In his final round at the John Deere Classic, Tom Lewis hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Lewis finished his round tied for 55th at 6 under Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 16 under, Brandon Hagy is in 2nd at 15 under, and Scott Brown, Kevin Na, Adam Long, Lucas Glover, Cameron Champ, Luke List, Ryan Moore, and Chez Reavie are tied for 3rd at 14 under.
On the 395-yard par-4 first hole, Lewis reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lewis to 1 under for the round.
On the 561-yard par-5 second, Lewis had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lewis to 2 under for the round.
On the 186-yard par-3 third, Lewis's tee shot went 182 yards to the right rough and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
Lewis got a bogey on the 454-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lewis to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Lewis's 90 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lewis to 1 under for the round.
At the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Lewis hit a tee shot 201 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lewis to 2 under for the round.
At the 158-yard par-3 16th, Lewis hit a tee shot 158 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lewis to 3 under for the round.
On the 569-yard par-5 17th, Lewis got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Lewis to 2 under for the round.
