Ted Potter, Jr. shoots 4-over 75 in round four of the John Deere Classic
July 11, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Ted Potter, Jr. sinks 10-footer for birdie at John Deere
In the opening round of the 2021 John Deere Classic, Ted Potter, Jr. makes a 10-foot birdie putt at the par-4 18th hole.
In his final round at the John Deere Classic, Ted Potter, Jr. hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Potter, Jr. finished his round in 72nd at 3 over; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 16 under; Brandon Hagy is in 2nd at 15 under; and Scott Brown, Kevin Na, Adam Long, Cameron Champ, and Ryan Moore are tied for 3rd at 14 under.
At the 186-yard par-3 third, Potter, Jr. got on in 2 and missed a bogey putt from 4 feet to finish with 3-putt a double bogey. This moved Potter, Jr. to 2 over for the round.
On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Potter, Jr.'s tee shot went 188 yards to the left rough and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 596-yard par-5 10th hole, Potter, Jr. hit an approach shot from 87 yards to 9 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Potter, Jr. to 7 over for the round.
On the par-4 11th, Potter, Jr.'s 166 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Potter, Jr. to 6 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 13th hole, Potter, Jr. had a 148 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Potter, Jr. to 5 over for the round.
After a 321 yard drive on the 361-yard par-4 14th, Potter, Jr. chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Potter, Jr. to 4 over for the round.
