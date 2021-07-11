-
Sungjae Im shoots 1-over 72 in round four of the John Deere Classic
July 11, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Sungjae Im holes short birdie putt at John Deere
In the third round of the 2021 John Deere Classic, Sungjae Im makes a 6-foot birdie putt at the par-4 14th hole.
Sungjae Im hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Im finished his round tied for 46th at 8 under; Adam Schenk is in 1st at 16 under; Sebastián Muñoz, Lucas Glover, Luke List, Hank Lebioda, Seamus Power, and Ryan Moore are tied for 2nd at 15 under; and Chez Reavie, Scott Brown, Patton Kizzire, Brian Stuard, Cameron Percy, Harold Varner III, Kevin Na, and Russell Henley are tied for 8th at 14 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 395-yard par-4 first hole, Im had a 89 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Im to 1 under for the round.
On the 503-yard par-4 ninth, Im had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Im to even for the round.
After hitting his second shot into the native area, Im hit his next to the native area and reached the green on his sixth shot, rolling a one-putt triple bogey on the 432-yard par-4 11th. This moved Im to 3 over for the round.
After a 305 yard drive on the 361-yard par-4 14th, Im chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Im to 2 over for the round.
On the 569-yard par-5 17th hole, Im reached the green in 3 and sunk a 30-foot putt for birdie. This moved Im to 1 over for the round.
