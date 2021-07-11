  • Steve Stricker shoots Even-par 71 in round four of the John Deere Classic

  • In the final round of the 2021 John Deere Classic, Steve Stricker makes a 15-foot birdie putt at the par-3 12th hole.
    Highlights

    Steve Stricker rolls in 15-foot birdie putt at John Deere

