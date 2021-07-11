Steve Stricker hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Stricker finished his round tied for 41st at 9 under; Adam Schenk is in 1st at 16 under; Sebastián Muñoz, Lucas Glover, Luke List, Hank Lebioda, Seamus Power, and Ryan Moore are tied for 2nd at 15 under; and Chez Reavie, Scott Brown, Patton Kizzire, Brian Stuard, Cameron Percy, Harold Varner III, Kevin Na, and Russell Henley are tied for 8th at 14 under.

On the 561-yard par-5 second, Stricker had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Stricker to 1 under for the round.

On the 186-yard par-3 third, Stricker's tee shot went 184 yards to the right rough and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 367-yard par-4 sixth, Stricker went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Stricker to 1 over for the round.

At the 428-yard par-4 eighth, Stricker got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Stricker to 2 over for the round.

On the 432-yard par-4 11th, Stricker had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stricker to 3 over for the round.

At the 215-yard par-3 12th, Stricker hit a tee shot 184 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stricker to 2 over for the round.

On the 361-yard par-4 14th hole, Stricker reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stricker to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 476-yard par-4 18th hole, Stricker had a 184 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stricker to even-par for the round.