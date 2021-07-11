-
Shawn Stefani putts himself to an even-par final round of the John Deere Classic
July 11, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his final round at the John Deere Classic, Shawn Stefani hit 12 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Stefani finished his round tied for 63rd at 4 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 16 under; Brandon Hagy is in 2nd at 15 under; and Scott Brown, Kevin Na, Adam Long, Cameron Champ, and Ryan Moore are tied for 3rd at 14 under.
After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 second, Shawn Stefani hit his 99 yard approach to 9 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Shawn Stefani to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 433-yard par-4 fifth hole, Stefani chipped in his fourth from 7 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Stefani at 1 under for the round.
At the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Stefani hit a tee shot 197 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stefani to 2 under for the round.
Stefani got a bogey on the 428-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Stefani to 1 under for the round.
On the par-5 10th, Stefani's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stefani to 2 under for the round.
On the 361-yard par-4 14th, Stefani had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Stefani to 1 under for the round.
Stefani got a bogey on the 484-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stefani to even-par for the round.
