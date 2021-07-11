  • Sebastián Muñoz shoots Even-par 71 in round four of the John Deere Classic

  • In the final round of the 2021 John Deere Classic, Sebastián Muñoz lands his 149-yard tee shot 15 feet from the cup at the par-3 16th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
    Highlights

    Sebastián Muñoz uses nice tee shot to set up birdie at John Deere

