Sebastián Muñoz shoots Even-par 71 in round four of the John Deere Classic
July 11, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 11, 2021
Highlights
Sebastián Muñoz uses nice tee shot to set up birdie at John Deere
In the final round of the 2021 John Deere Classic, Sebastián Muñoz lands his 149-yard tee shot 15 feet from the cup at the par-3 16th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
Sebastián Muñoz hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 16 under for the tournament. Muñoz finished his day tied for 4th at 16 under with Scott Brown, Adam Schenk, and Luke List; Lucas Glover is in 1st at 19 under; and Kevin Na and Ryan Moore are tied for 2nd at 17 under.
On the 395-yard par-4 first, Muñoz had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Muñoz to 1 over for the round.
On the 186-yard par-3 third, Muñoz's tee shot went 185 yards to the right rough and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
At the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Muñoz hit a tee shot 198 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Muñoz to 1 over for the round.
Muñoz got a bogey on the 503-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Muñoz to 2 over for the round.
On the 596-yard par-5 10th hole, Muñoz reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Muñoz to 1 over for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 215-yard par-3 12th, Muñoz missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Muñoz to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 13th hole, Muñoz had a 128 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Muñoz to even for the round.
On the 361-yard par-4 14th, Muñoz had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Muñoz to 1 over for the round.
At the 158-yard par-3 16th, Muñoz hit a tee shot 149 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Muñoz to even-par for the round.
