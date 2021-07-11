  • Sean O'Hair shoots 3-under 68 in round four of the John Deere Classic

  • In the final round of the 2021 John Deere Classic, Sean O'Hair makes a 19-foot birdie putt at the par-3 16th hole.
    Sean O'Hair rolls in 19-footer for birdie at John Deere

