Sean O'Hair shoots 3-under 68 in round four of the John Deere Classic
July 11, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Sean O'Hair rolls in 19-footer for birdie at John Deere
In the final round of the 2021 John Deere Classic, Sean O'Hair makes a 19-foot birdie putt at the par-3 16th hole.
In his final round at the John Deere Classic, Sean O'Hair hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 14 under for the tournament. O'Hair finished his round tied for 10th at 14 under; Lucas Glover is in 1st at 18 under; Kevin Na, Adam Schenk, and Ryan Moore are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Hank Lebioda, Sebastián Muñoz, Luke List, Chez Reavie, and Seamus Power are tied for 5th at 15 under.
On the 561-yard par-5 second hole, O'Hair reached the green in 3 and sunk a 25-inch putt for birdie. This moved O'Hair to 1 under for the round.
At the 186-yard par-3 third, O'Hair hit a tee shot 191 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved O'Hair to 2 under for the round.
O'Hair got a bogey on the 503-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving O'Hair to 1 under for the round.
On the 215-yard par-3 12th, O'Hair hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left O'Hair to 1 under for the round.
At the 424-yard par-4 13th, O'Hair reached the green in 2 and rolled a 40-foot putt for birdie. This put O'Hair at 2 under for the round.
At the 158-yard par-3 16th, O'Hair hit a tee shot 156 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved O'Hair to 3 under for the round.
