Seamus Power shoots 5-under 66 in round four of the John Deere Classic
July 11, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Seamus Power chips it close to set up birdie at John Deere
In the final round of the 2021 John Deere Classic, Seamus Power gets up-and-down from the greenside rough to make birdie at the par-4 14th hole.
Seamus Power hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 15 under for the tournament. Power finished his round tied for 4th at 15 under with Hank Lebioda, Sebastián Muñoz, Kevin Na, Luke List, and Chez Reavie; Lucas Glover is in 1st at 18 under; and Adam Schenk and Ryan Moore are tied for 2nd at 16 under.
On the 561-yard par-5 second hole, Power reached the green in 3 and sunk a 28-inch putt for birdie. This moved Power to 1 under for the round.
On the 454-yard par-4 fourth hole, Power reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Power to 2 under for the round.
On the 503-yard par-4 ninth, Power had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Power to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 432-yard par-4 11th hole, Power had a 189 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Power to 2 under for the round.
Power stuck his tee shot right next to the pin, setting himself up for a sub 1-foot birdie on the 215-yard par-3 12th. This moved Power to 3 under for the round.
On the 361-yard par-4 14th hole, Power reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Power to 4 under for the round.
On the par-4 15th, Power's 143 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Power to 5 under for the round.
