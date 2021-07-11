  • Seamus Power shoots 5-under 66 in round four of the John Deere Classic

  • In the final round of the 2021 John Deere Classic, Seamus Power gets up-and-down from the greenside rough to make birdie at the par-4 14th hole.
    Highlights

    Seamus Power chips it close to set up birdie at John Deere

    In the final round of the 2021 John Deere Classic, Seamus Power gets up-and-down from the greenside rough to make birdie at the par-4 14th hole.