  • Scott Stallings finishes with Even-par 71 in final round of the John Deere Classic

  • In the final round of the 2021 John Deere Classic, Scott Stallings lands his 157-yard approach 4 feet from the cup at the par-4 1st hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
    Highlights

    Scott Stallings sticks approach to set up birdie at John Deere

