-
-
Scott Stallings finishes with Even-par 71 in final round of the John Deere Classic
-
July 11, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 11, 2021
-
Highlights
Scott Stallings sticks approach to set up birdie at John Deere
In the final round of the 2021 John Deere Classic, Scott Stallings lands his 157-yard approach 4 feet from the cup at the par-4 1st hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
In his final round at the John Deere Classic, Scott Stallings hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Stallings finished his round tied for 56th at 6 under Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 16 under, Brandon Hagy is in 2nd at 15 under, and Scott Brown, Kevin Na, Adam Long, Jhonattan Vegas, Lucas Glover, Cameron Champ, Luke List, Ryan Moore, and Chez Reavie are tied for 3rd at 14 under.
On the par-4 first, Stallings's 157 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stallings to 1 under for the round.
Stallings hit his drive 365 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 561-yard par-5 second. This moved Stallings to 2 under for the round.
On the 186-yard par-3 third, Stallings's tee shot went 182 yards to the right rough and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
On the 454-yard par-4 fourth hole, Stallings reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stallings to 2 under for the round.
On the 215-yard par-3 12th, Stallings's his second shot went 5 yards to the left rough and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
At the 158-yard par-3 16th, Stallings hit a tee shot 145 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stallings to even-par for the round.
-
-