Scott Piercy shoots 4-over 75 in round four of the John Deere Classic
July 11, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Scott Piercy hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at even for the tournament. Piercy finished his round tied for 69th at even par; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 16 under; Brandon Hagy is in 2nd at 15 under; and Scott Brown, Kevin Na, Adam Long, Cameron Champ, and Ryan Moore are tied for 3rd at 14 under.
On the 561-yard par-5 second hole, Piercy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Piercy to 1 under for the round.
On the 186-yard par-3 third, Piercy's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
On the 433-yard par-4 fifth, Piercy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Piercy to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 367-yard par-4 sixth hole, Piercy had a 131 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Piercy to even-par for the round.
On the 596-yard par-5 10th, Piercy had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Piercy to 1 over for the round.
After hitting his second shot into the native area, Piercy hit his next to the native area and reached the green on his sixth shot, rolling a one-putt triple bogey on the 424-yard par-4 13th. This moved Piercy to 4 over for the round.
After a 308 yard drive on the 361-yard par-4 14th, Piercy chipped his second shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Piercy to 3 over for the round.
On the 569-yard par-5 17th hole, Piercy reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 6 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 4 over for the round.
