  • Scott Harrington shoots 1-over 72 in round four of the John Deere Classic

  • In the final round of the 2021 John Deere Classic, Scott Harrington gets up-and-down from a greenside collection area to make birdie at the par-4 14th hole.
    Highlights

    Scott Harrington gets up-and-down for birdie at John Deere

    In the final round of the 2021 John Deere Classic, Scott Harrington gets up-and-down from a greenside collection area to make birdie at the par-4 14th hole.