Scott Harrington shoots 1-over 72 in round four of the John Deere Classic
July 11, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Scott Harrington gets up-and-down for birdie at John Deere
In the final round of the 2021 John Deere Classic, Scott Harrington gets up-and-down from a greenside collection area to make birdie at the par-4 14th hole.
In his final round at the John Deere Classic, Scott Harrington hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Harrington finished his round tied for 42nd at 9 under; Lucas Glover is in 1st at 17 under; Adam Schenk is in 2nd at 16 under; and Sebastián Muñoz, Kevin Na, Hank Lebioda, Seamus Power, Ryan Moore, and Chez Reavie are tied for 3rd at 15 under.
On the 561-yard par-5 second, Harrington got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Harrington to 1 over for the round.
At the 428-yard par-4 eighth, Harrington got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Harrington to 2 over for the round.
On his second stroke on the 503-yard par-4 ninth, Harrington went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his double bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Harrington to 4 over for the round.
On the par-4 13th, Harrington's 134 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Harrington to 3 over for the round.
After a 329 yard drive on the 361-yard par-4 14th, Harrington chipped his second shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Harrington to 2 over for the round.
At the par-5 17th, Harrington chipped in his fourth shot from 5 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Harrington to 1 over for the round.
