-
-
Scott Brown shoots 2-under 69 in round four of the John Deere Classic
-
July 11, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 11, 2021
-
Highlights
Scott Brown drives par-4 to set up birdie at John Deere
In the final round of the 2021 John Deere Classic, Scott Brown lands his 311-yard tee shot just on the front of the green, setting up a two-putt birdie at the par-4 14th hole.
In his final round at the John Deere Classic, Scott Brown hit 12 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 16 under for the tournament. Brown finished his day tied for 4th at 16 under with Sebastián Muñoz, Adam Schenk, and Luke List; Lucas Glover is in 1st at 19 under; and Kevin Na and Ryan Moore are tied for 2nd at 17 under.
On the 561-yard par-5 second, Brown had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Brown to 1 under for the round.
Brown got a bogey on the 454-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Brown to even-par for the round.
At the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Brown hit a tee shot 200 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Brown to 1 under for the round.
After a 293 yard drive on the 503-yard par-4 ninth, Brown chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Brown to even for the round.
On the 361-yard par-4 14th Brown hit his tee shot 311 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Brown to 1 under for the round.
On the 569-yard par-5 17th hole, Brown reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Brown to 2 under for the round.
-
-