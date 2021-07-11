-
Sam Ryder putts well in round four of the John Deere Classic
July 11, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
The Takeaway
Davis carries over winning feeling, Na’s big putt & Ryder’s flop shot
In The Takeaway, Teryn Gregson recaps round 1 of the John Deere Classic, where Cam Davis carried over his good vibes from last week’s 5-hole playoff victory, Kevin Na drained a 50-foot eagle putt and Sam Ryder holed out his impressive flop shot.
Sam Ryder hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the John Deere Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Ryder finished his round tied for 56th at 5 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 16 under; Brandon Hagy is in 2nd at 15 under; and Scott Brown, Kevin Na, Adam Long, Cameron Champ, and Ryan Moore are tied for 3rd at 14 under.
After a 296 yard drive on the 561-yard par-5 second, Sam Ryder chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Sam Ryder to 1 under for the round.
On the 186-yard par-3 third, Ryder's tee shot went 184 yards to the right rough and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
On the 503-yard par-4 ninth, Ryder had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ryder to 1 over for the round.
On the 596-yard par-5 10th hole, Ryder reached the green in 3 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ryder to even-par for the round.
Ryder got a bogey on the 484-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ryder to 1 over for the round.
At the 158-yard par-3 16th, Ryder hit a tee shot 149 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 2-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ryder to even for the round.
On the 569-yard par-5 17th hole, Ryder reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ryder to 1 under for the round.
