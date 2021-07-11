Ryan Moore hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 17 under for the tournament. Moore finished his day tied for 2nd at 17 under with Kevin Na; Lucas Glover is in 1st at 19 under; and Scott Brown, Sebastián Muñoz, Adam Schenk, and Luke List are tied for 4th at 16 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 454-yard par-4 fourth hole, Moore had a 158 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Moore to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Moore's 158 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Moore to 2 under for the round.

On the 367-yard par-4 sixth, Moore had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Moore to 1 under for the round.

At the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Moore hit a tee shot 199 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Moore to 2 under for the round.

Moore got a bogey on the 503-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Moore to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 432-yard par-4 11th hole, Moore had a 175 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Moore to 2 under for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 12th, Moore's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Moore's 161 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Moore to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 17th, Moore hit his 110 yard approach to 14 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Moore to 3 under for the round.