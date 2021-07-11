-
Russell Henley shoots 3-under 68 in round four of the John Deere Classic
July 11, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Russell Henley drains 16-footer for birdie at John Deere
In the final round of the 2021 John Deere Classic, Russell Henley makes a 16-foot birdie putt at the par-3 16th hole.
In his final round at the John Deere Classic, Russell Henley hit 13 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 14 under for the tournament. Henley finished his round tied for 9th at 14 under; Lucas Glover is in 1st at 18 under; Kevin Na is in 2nd at 17 under; and Sebastián Muñoz, Adam Schenk, and Ryan Moore are tied for 3rd at 16 under.
Henley got a bogey on the 395-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Henley to 1 over for the round.
On the 561-yard par-5 second hole, Henley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Henley to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 fifth, Henley's 149 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Henley to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 367-yard par-4 sixth hole, Henley had a 116 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Henley to 2 under for the round.
At the 424-yard par-4 13th, Henley reached the green in 2 and rolled a 30-foot putt for birdie. This put Henley at 3 under for the round.
After a 308 yard drive on the 484-yard par-4 15th, Henley chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Henley to 2 under for the round.
At the 158-yard par-3 16th, Henley hit a tee shot 153 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Henley to 3 under for the round.
