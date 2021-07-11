-
6-over 77 by Roger Sloan in final round of the John Deere Classic
July 11, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Roger Sloan nearly holes out for eagle at John Deere
In the third round of the 2021 John Deere Classic, Roger Sloan lands his 99-yard approach right next to the cup, setting up a tap-in birdie at the par-4 14th hole.
In his final round at the John Deere Classic, Roger Sloan hit 8 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Sloan finished his round in 71st at 1 over; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 16 under; Brandon Hagy is in 2nd at 15 under; and Scott Brown, Kevin Na, Adam Long, Cameron Champ, and Ryan Moore are tied for 3rd at 14 under.
On the 561-yard par-5 second, Sloan got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Sloan to 1 over for the round.
On the 186-yard par-3 third, Sloan's tee shot went 186 yards to the right rough and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Sloan hit his next to the left rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 454-yard par-4 fourth. This moved Sloan to 3 over for the round.
On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Sloan's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.
Sloan got a bogey on the 503-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sloan to 5 over for the round.
At the 484-yard par-4 15th, Sloan got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Sloan to 7 over for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Sloan's 187 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sloan to 6 over for the round.
