-
-
Strong putting brings Rob Oppenheim an even-par round four of the John Deere Classic
-
July 11, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 11, 2021
-
Highlights
Rob Oppenheim makes short birdie putt at John Deere
In the third round of the 2021 John Deere Classic, Rob Oppenheim makes a 7-foot birdie putt at the par-4 14th hole.
Rob Oppenheim hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the John Deere Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Oppenheim finished his round tied for 57th at 5 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 16 under; Brandon Hagy is in 2nd at 15 under; and Scott Brown, Kevin Na, Adam Long, Cameron Champ, and Ryan Moore are tied for 3rd at 14 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 367-yard par-4 sixth hole, Rob Oppenheim had a 126 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rob Oppenheim to 3 under for the round.
On the 503-yard par-4 ninth, Oppenheim had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Oppenheim to 2 under for the round.
On the 432-yard par-4 11th hole, Oppenheim reached the green in 2 and sunk a 30-foot putt for birdie. This moved Oppenheim to 3 under for the round.
On the 215-yard par-3 12th, Oppenheim's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.
On the 569-yard par-5 17th, Oppenheim had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Oppenheim to 1 under for the round.
Oppenheim got a bogey on the 476-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Oppenheim to even for the round.
-
-