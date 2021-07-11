-
-
Rhein Gibson comes back from a rocky start in round four of the John Deere Classic
-
July 11, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 11, 2021
-
Highlights
Rhein Gibson holes 31-footer for birdie at John Deere
In the final round of the 2021 John Deere Classic, Rhein Gibson makes a 31-foot birdie putt at the par-4 13th hole.
Rhein Gibson hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the John Deere Classic, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Gibson finished his round tied for 32nd at 10 under; Ryan Moore is in 1st at 16 under; Scott Brown, Hank Lebioda, Adam Schenk, Lucas Glover, Cameron Champ, and Luke List are tied for 2nd at 15 under; and Harold Varner III, Adam Long, Sebastián Muñoz, Kevin Na, Brandon Hagy, Patton Kizzire, Brian Stuard, and Cameron Percy are tied for 8th at 14 under.
At the 395-yard par-4 first, Rhein Gibson reached the green in 2 and rolled a 33-foot putt for birdie. This put Rhein Gibson at 1 under for the round.
After a 325 yard drive on the 561-yard par-5 second, Gibson chipped his fourth shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Gibson to even for the round.
On the 433-yard par-4 fifth, Gibson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gibson to 1 over for the round.
After a 284 yard drive on the 503-yard par-4 ninth, Gibson chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Gibson to 2 over for the round.
At the 215-yard par-3 12th, Gibson hit a tee shot 189 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gibson to 1 over for the round.
At the 424-yard par-4 13th, Gibson reached the green in 2 and rolled a 31-foot putt for birdie. This put Gibson at even-par for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 476-yard par-4 18th hole, Gibson had a 186 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gibson to 1 under for the round.
-
-