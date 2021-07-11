-
Rafa Cabrera Bello comes back from a rocky start in round four of the John Deere Classic
July 11, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Rafa Cabrera Bello's nice tee shot yields birdie at John Deere
In the final round of the 2021 John Deere Classic, Rafa Cabrera Bello hits his 149-yard tee shot 12 feet from the cup at the par-3 16th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
Rafa Cabrera Bello hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the John Deere Classic, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Cabrera Bello finished his round tied for 24th at 12 under; Lucas Glover is in 1st at 18 under; Kevin Na is in 2nd at 17 under; and Sebastián Muñoz, Adam Schenk, and Ryan Moore are tied for 3rd at 16 under.
After a drive to the left rough on the 395-yard par-4 first hole, Rafa Cabrera Bello had a 106 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rafa Cabrera Bello to 1 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the 186-yard par-3 third green, Cabrera Bello suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Cabrera Bello at even for the round.
On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Cabrera Bello's his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 503-yard par-4 ninth, Cabrera Bello had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cabrera Bello to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 10th, Cabrera Bello hit his 86 yard approach to 4 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Cabrera Bello to 1 over for the round.
At the 158-yard par-3 16th, Cabrera Bello hit a tee shot 153 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cabrera Bello to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Cabrera Bello's 183 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cabrera Bello to 1 under for the round.
