-
-
Peter Malnati shoots 2-under 69 in round four of the John Deere Classic
-
July 11, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 11, 2021
-
Highlights
Peter Malnati's 108-yard approach leads to birdie at John Deere
In the second round of the 2021 John Deere Classic, Peter Malnati makes birdie on the par-5 10th hole.
In his final round at the John Deere Classic, Peter Malnati hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Malnati finished his round tied for 56th at 5 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 16 under; Brandon Hagy is in 2nd at 15 under; and Scott Brown, Adam Long, Kevin Na, Cameron Champ, and Ryan Moore are tied for 3rd at 14 under.
On the par-4 first, Malnati's 102 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Malnati to 1 under for the round.
Malnati got a bogey on the 454-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Malnati to even-par for the round.
On the 428-yard par-4 eighth, Malnati had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Malnati to even for the round.
On the 596-yard par-5 10th hole, Malnati reached the green in 3 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Malnati to 1 under for the round.
On the 215-yard par-3 12th, Malnati's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
At the 484-yard par-4 15th, Malnati reached the green in 2 and rolled a 49-foot putt for birdie. This put Malnati at 1 under for the round.
After a 258 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 17th, Malnati chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Malnati to 3 under for the round.
Malnati got a bogey on the 476-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Malnati to 2 under for the round.
-
-