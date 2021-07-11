-
-
Patton Kizzire delivers a bogey-free 6-under 65 in the fourth at the John Deere Classic
-
July 11, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
-
Highlights
Patton Kizzire's crafty chip leads to birdie at John Deere
In the third round of the 2021 John Deere Classic, Patton Kizzire gets up-and-down from the rough on a greenside hill to make birdie at the par-5 17th hole.
In his final round at the John Deere Classic, Patton Kizzire hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet.
On the par-4 first, Patton Kizzire's 125 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Patton Kizzire to 1 under for the round.
On the 454-yard par-4 fourth hole, Kizzire reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kizzire to 4 under for the round.
At the 484-yard par-4 15th, Kizzire reached the green in 2 and rolled a 31-foot putt for birdie. This put Kizzire at 5 under for the round.
After a 273 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 17th, Kizzire chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kizzire to 6 under for the round.
-
-