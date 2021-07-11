-
Patrick Rodgers putts well in round four of the John Deere Classic
July 11, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Patrick Rodgers makes birdie on No. 14 in Round 4 at John Deere
In the final round of the 2021 John Deere Classic, Patrick Rodgers makes birdie on the par-4 14th hole.
Patrick Rodgers hit 6 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the John Deere Classic, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Rodgers finished his round tied for 24th at 12 under; Lucas Glover is in 1st at 18 under; Kevin Na, Adam Schenk, and Ryan Moore are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Hank Lebioda, Sebastián Muñoz, Luke List, Chez Reavie, and Seamus Power are tied for 5th at 15 under.
On the 454-yard par-4 fourth, Patrick Rodgers had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Patrick Rodgers to 1 over for the round.
Rodgers got a bogey on the 428-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rodgers to 3 over for the round.
After a 311 yard drive on the 361-yard par-4 14th, Rodgers chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Rodgers to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to right side of the fairway on the 484-yard par-4 15th hole, Rodgers sank his approach from 134 yards, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Rodgers to even for the round.
On the 569-yard par-5 17th, Rodgers had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Rodgers to 1 under for the round.
