-
-
Nick Watney comes back from a rocky start in round four of the John Deere Classic
-
July 11, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 11, 2021
Nick Watney hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the John Deere Classic, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Watney finished his round tied for 50th at 7 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 16 under; Brandon Hagy is in 2nd at 15 under; and Scott Brown, Kevin Na, Adam Long, Cameron Champ, and Ryan Moore are tied for 3rd at 14 under.
Nick Watney tee shot went 206 yards to the left rough and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Nick Watney to 1 over for the round.
On the 367-yard par-4 sixth, Watney had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Watney to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 596-yard par-5 10th hole, Watney hit an approach shot from 84 yards to 11 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Watney to 1 over for the round.
On the 424-yard par-4 13th hole, Watney reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Watney to even for the round.
On the 484-yard par-4 15th hole, Watney reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Watney to 1 under for the round.
At the 158-yard par-3 16th, Watney hit a tee shot 148 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Watney to 2 under for the round.
-
-