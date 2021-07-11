  • Nick Taylor shoots 1-under 70 in round four of the John Deere Classic

  • In the opening round of the 2021 John Deere Classic, Sebastián Muñoz and Chesson Hadley both carded 8-under 63’s to tie for the lead after 18 holes at TPC Deere Run.
    Round Recaps

    Sebastián Muñoz, Chesson Hadley tied for the lead at John Deere

    In the opening round of the 2021 John Deere Classic, Sebastián Muñoz and Chesson Hadley both carded 8-under 63’s to tie for the lead after 18 holes at TPC Deere Run.