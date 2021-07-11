-
Nick Taylor shoots 1-under 70 in round four of the John Deere Classic
July 11, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Nick Taylor hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Taylor finished his round tied for 26th at 11 under; Adam Schenk is in 1st at 17 under; Lucas Glover and Ryan Moore are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Seamus Power, Luke List, and Hank Lebioda are tied for 4th at 15 under.
On the 561-yard par-5 second, Taylor had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 433-yard par-4 fifth hole, Taylor chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Taylor to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 367-yard par-4 sixth hole, Taylor chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Taylor to 3 under for the round.
On the 428-yard par-4 eighth, Taylor had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting, moving Taylor to 1 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 158-yard par-3 16th, Taylor missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Taylor to 1 under for the round.
