Mito Pereira rebounds from poor front in fourth round of the John Deere Classic
July 11, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Mito Pereira makes short birdie putt at John Deere
In the final round of the 2021 John Deere Classic, Mito Pereira sinks a 9-foot putt for birdie at the par-3 16th hole.
In his final round at the John Deere Classic, Mito Pereira hit 12 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine.
At the 395-yard par-4 first, Mito Pereira reached the green in 2 and rolled a 36-foot putt for birdie. This put Mito Pereira at 1 under for the round.
At the 561-yard par-5 second, Pereira got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 5 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Pereira to 1 under for the round.
Pereira got a double bogey on the 503-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Pereira to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 11th, Pereira's 152 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Pereira to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 13th hole, Pereira had a 145 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Pereira to 1 under for the round.
After a 265 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 17th, Pereira chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Pereira to 3 under for the round.
