  • Bogey-free 4-under 67 by Michael Thompson in the final round at the John Deere Classic

  • In the third round of the 2021 John Deere Classic, Michael Thompson lands his 167-yard tee shot 3 feet from the cup, setting up a birdie at the par-3 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Michael Thompson nearly aces No. 16 at John Deere

    In the third round of the 2021 John Deere Classic, Michael Thompson lands his 167-yard tee shot 3 feet from the cup, setting up a birdie at the par-3 16th hole.