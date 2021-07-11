-
Bogey-free 4-under 67 by Michael Thompson in the final round at the John Deere Classic
July 11, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 11, 2021
Highlights
Michael Thompson nearly aces No. 16 at John Deere
In the third round of the 2021 John Deere Classic, Michael Thompson lands his 167-yard tee shot 3 feet from the cup, setting up a birdie at the par-3 16th hole.
In his final round at the John Deere Classic, Michael Thompson hit 10 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Thompson finished his round tied for 36th at 9 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 16 under; Brandon Hagy is in 2nd at 15 under; and Scott Brown, Kevin Na, Adam Long, Cameron Champ, and Ryan Moore are tied for 3rd at 14 under.
On the par-4 sixth, Michael Thompson's 125 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Michael Thompson to 1 under for the round.
At the 215-yard par-3 12th, Thompson hit a tee shot 192 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thompson to 3 under for the round.
After a 309 yard drive on the 361-yard par-4 14th, Thompson chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Thompson to 4 under for the round.
